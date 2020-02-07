J. Wayne Hopkins HARTSVILLE - J. Wayne Hopkins, 72, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Darlington County, he was a son of the late Willard and Rae Hopkins and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. A memorial service will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, 3926 Devine Street, Columbia, SC, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The Rev. Lynn Grandsire will officiate. A private burial service will be held at a later date in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the home of Billy and Kim Newsome, 631 N. King's Grant Drive, Columbia, SC, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 until to 8:00 p.m. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathy Berry Hopkins, of Hartsville, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Kim Newsome (Billy) of Columbia, SC; son, Craig Hopkins of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four granddaughters Ann Newsome, Emily Newsome, McKenzie Hopkins and Sydney Hopkins; brothers Don (Jean) Hopkins of Lugoff, SC, Junior (Penny) Hopkins of Bishopville, SC, Roger (Kim) Hopkins of Bishopville, SC; sister Linda (Steve) Leech of Elgin, SC, and many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 (www.stroke.org). Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2020