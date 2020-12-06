Jack Armstrong

May 28, 1934 - November 28, 2020

Irmo, South Carolina -

On Nov 28th, 2020 , Jack B Armstrong, of Irmo, SC, formerly of Waterville, Ohio passes from this existence ..........to the next.

He always continued to pursue his love of sailing and dreamt of a day when he could just sail away forever.

Born May 28, 1934 in Greenville, Ohio, known to many as FJ or Slim, and to few as Jackie, his parents only. Preceded in death by his parents Verba V and E Juanita (Berry)and former spouse Martha (Marty)Armstrong. He graduated from Fairmont High School, Dayton, Ohio in 1952. Served in the US Navy, stateside, during the Korean War 1953-1957. He covered many fields during his working career and talking with people was just one of his favorite moments. Surviving are, Jamie Hilborn (Bob Leady), Wendy (Chris) Muenzer, Wesley, Tracy (Pam). 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with 3 on the way.

May God Bless him with his Grace.





