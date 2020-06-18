Jack Callender Ullom COLUMBIA - Jack Callender Ullom, 82, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. Jack was born on May 24, 1938, in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Jennings Hupp Ullom and Helen Callender Ullom. He was a graduate of Washington High School, Washington, PA and retired from AT&T as a craftsman with over 35 years of service. Jack was a devoted father and grandfather and was affectionately known as Gampy. He was always able to repair anything around the house that stopped working, and he made a hobby out of repairing and refurbishing items during his early years of retirement. Jack was very recently predeceased by his wife of over 59 years, Kathryn A. Ullom. Surviving are daughters, Lori Sharpe, Lynn Ballentine and Kara Garrison (Glen); grandchildren, Garrett and Grant Sharpe, Candace and Bennett Ballentine and Evan Varnadore. Jack is also survived by a sister, Donna Carmichael (James) of Colfax, NC and was predeceased by son-in-law, Roger B. Ballentine. Due to current circumstances, there will be a private family burial. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 18, 2020.