Rev. Jack Christopher Washington COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Rev. Jack Christopher Washington will be held 11 AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Francis Burns United Methodist Church in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 4-6 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel. The public may also view Wednesday from 10 AM until the hour of service. Rev. Jack C. Washington transitioned Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center. Affectionately known as "Rev. Jack," he was the eighth of eleven children born to the late Hezekiah and Susan Nelson Washington in Berkeley County, SC. A 1964 graduate of Russellville High School in St. Stephen, SC, he began his early spiritual formation to Christianity and call to God's ordained ministry at Bethel United Methodist Church in St. Stephen. He furthered his education with a Bachelor's in Religion and Philosophy from Clafin University (1977) and a Master's of Divinity from Gammon Theological Seminary-ITC (1980). Surviving are his loving wife, Johanna A. Washington; three sons: Jack Leonard Washington, Andrew Neilson (Trenia) Washington, and Kevin Lee Washington; two daughters" Gwendolyn (Kenneth) Maybank and Johanna Denise (James) Bridgett; ten grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and other relatives and friends. Please visit

