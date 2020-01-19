Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Coward. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Visitation 12:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Service 1:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Davis Coward COLUMBIA Jack Davis Coward, 86, of Columbia, SC, died Friday, January 17 after an extended illness. Born in Scranton, SC, Jack initially served six years in the US Air Force from 1947 to 1953 and over thirty years in the SC Air National Guard. He retired in 1988. He then worked for the Richland County Treasurer's office for 10 years before retiring fully. Jack is predeceased by his first wife of 49 years, Dorothy, and his second wife of 15 years, Modrey, a great grandson, Dean Coward, as well as his parents Archie and Minnie Coward, his step-mother Margie Coward, his siblings Harvey Tilton, Bill Tilton, Dexter Coward, Joel Coward, Bob Coward, Wimpy Coward, Mendel Coward, Helen Dennis, Polly Coward, Harry Coward, Larry Coward and Tom Coward. He is survived by his sister, Ann, his sons David (Amy) and Robert (Wendy), his daughter Teresa Blizzard (Jerry), step-daughter, Elizabeth Cribb, step-son, James Chavis, seven grandchildren, one-step grandchild and 6 great grandchildren as well as a large extended family. In his final expression he requested that they all be told of his love for them. Known by many for his selflessness and friendly nature, Jack never knew a stranger. He loved to have long conversations with family, friends and anyone who was willing. He was especially fond of the staff and acquaintances at Lizard's Thicket, Chick-Fil-A, Carolina Buffet and Harbor Inn. He also loved cars, especially working on cars and could repair any type of car problem. In fact, if any appliance was broken, his eyes would light up at the prospect of repairing it. The mechanical and electronics skills learned in his career were shared freely with anyone in need. He never forgot the lessons of his early days growing up in a farming family and always thought of himself as a farm boy. Services will be Monday, January 20th at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A short visitation will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Harvest Hope Food Bank or the . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

