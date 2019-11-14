Jack Curtis Greene

Service Information
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
SSG (Ret.) Jack Curtis Greene COLUMBIA Funeral services for SSG (Ret.) Jack Curtis Greene will be held Friday at 12:00 noon at the Brookland Baptist Church, Northeast, 1203 Summit Parkway, with burial and full military honors in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Kimberly Montgomery Greene; son, Jack Greene, Jr.; daughters, Portland Greene and Raleigh Greene; brothers, Tim (Treshelle) Greene and Robert Greene; sisters, Vickie (Alan) Haidegger and Ann Styron; mother-in-law, Loraine Montgomery; father-in-law, Herbert Montgomery; brother-in-law, Todd Montgomery; other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brookland Northeast Capital Fund.
Published in The State on Nov. 14, 2019
