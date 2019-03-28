Jack Raymond Decker LEXINGTON Funeral services for Jack Raymond Decker, 78, will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 30 2019 at Lexington Baptist Church with interment to follow at Wood Ridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one and half hours prior to the service at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, Florida 32862 in memory of Jack R. Decker. Mr. Decker was born Jan. 3, 1941 in Albertville, Alabama, and passed away at Wellmore in Lexington on March 25, 2019. He was the son of Ervin and Lillie Decker. He was a member of Lexington Baptist Church for 40 years and a dedicated Rotarian for 38 years. Mr. Decker graduated from Jacksonville State University with a business degree, and managed Carolina Printing Center. He later owned Southeastern Web Printing Company and managed J&B Rental Company. Mr. Decker was best known for the phrase "Let's Go" because he was always ready to move on to the next adventure. He loved the game of golf and was a charter member of Golden Hills Golf & Country Club. He also enjoyed traveling, football, and boating. He truly lived life to the fullest. Mr. Decker was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly; daughter, Gina Votion (Tim) of Lexington; sons, Greg (Rebekah) and Bradley (Amy Finkelstein) and 9 grandchildren: Jared (21), Eva (18), Elodie (15), Philip (18), Victoria (18), Sofia Grace (9), Hayne (7), Lyle (5), Heath (2). The family wishes to thank the wonderful caretakers at Wellmore of Lexington and All Seasons Hospice. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019