Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118

Jack Gilmore Hendrix, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Jack Gilmore Hendrix, Sr., 94, was born September 8, 1924 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was the son of Samuel Edward Hendrix and Annie Angella Rawl Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix graduated from Lexington High School, Newberry College and the University of South Carolina with a degree in business. He served, and later retired, as Lt. Commander in the US Navy during the Korean War and World War II. His employment and acts of service included: Tax Commission, Dairy Commission, President of Lexington County Savings and Loan, co-founder of Lexington State Bank, President of the SC Savings and Loan League, served on State Board of Bank Control, first President of the Country Club of Lexington, chairman of the Richland/Lexington Airport Commission, President of Lexington County Development Corporation, past President of Lexington Chamber of Commerce, past President of Lions Club, past President of Lexington Library Association, chairman of St. John's Lutheran Church council and treasurer for Nikki Setzler's senate campaign. He was issued the Order of the Palmetto by Governor Beasley in 1997 and was a member of the Gamecock Club for over 50 years. Mr. Hendrix is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Senn Hendrix; children, Kim Hendrix Blackwelder (Jim), Gil Hendrix (Debra), Hal Hendrix (Diane); grandchildren, Kasey Myers Neely (Will), Amanda Brannon (Matthew), Kendall Myers, Jack Hendrix (Andrea), Jake Hendrix (Melissa); eight great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Jean Hendrix and Welthy Senn;. He was predeceased by 13 older siblings and one grandson, Michael Hendrix. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with a graveside service following at St. John's Lutheran Church, Lexington, SC. The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 213 St. John's Church Rd., Lexington, SC 29072 or to the S. Ed and Annie Rawl Hendrix Scholarship Fund at Newberry College, 2100 College St., Newberry, SC 29108.

