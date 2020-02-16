Jack Werner Heron COLUMBIA Jack Werner Heron, 71, of Columbia, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born on April 22, 1948, in Schweinfurt, Germany, he was a son of the late Jack Elias and Edeltraud Elizabetha Dicker Heron. Jack earned his Bachelor of Art's Degree from the University of South Carolina and served in the United States Army Reserve as a Technician. Following his service in Vietnam, Jack went on to retire as a Major with 30 years of service. He was a faithful member of Transfiguration Catholic Church, where he was active with the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed volunteering. Survivors include his wife, Wanda Marivittori Heron; sons, Jack Werner Heron, Jr. (Amanda), of Lugoff, SC, and Joseph Heron (Anna), of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Nicolas Fisher (Kelli), Kayla Fisher (fiancé, Blake), Jack Werner Heron, III "J.W", Grace Heron, Charles Heron and Lucy Heron; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Ariana, Tanner, Carter and Blakely; as well as a sister, Wanda Ross (Leo); and special four legged companion, Peety. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Heron will be Celebrated at 12 o'clock, Tuesday, February 18th at Transfiguration Catholic Church with The Rev. Msgr. James L. LeBlanc officiating. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be held at 3 o'clock at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Transfiguration Catholic Church, 9720 Wilson Blvd, Blythewood, SC 29016; or to Columbia ASPCA, The Humane Society, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020