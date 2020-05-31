Jack Horne ORANGEBURG - Jack L. Horne, age 85, died on May 27, 2020. He was born on May, 3 1935 in Clinch, Virginia to Eugene and Bethel Horne, the oldest of three children. He graduated from Wise High School and Virginia Tech with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served as an officer in the US Army and six years in the US Army Reserve, and was discharged in 1964 at the rank of Captain. After college, he was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, Illinois. After his active military duty ended in 1959, he started a 31 year career with Eastman Kodak at Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport, Tennessee. In 1966, he transferred to Carolina Eastman Company , a new plant in Columbia, as Superintendent of the Maintenance Department. He retired in 1990 as Superintendent of Operations Services Division. In 1990, he was founder, president and co-owner of Reverse Engineering Inc. In 1999, he sold the engineering company and became founder, president and co-owner, with his son Mark, of Carolina Power Equipment, Inc. In 1957, he married Marie Sheppard and they had two children, Lisa and Mark. Marie passed away in 2010 after 53 years of marriage. In early 2011, he met Harriet Williams Cole of Orangeburg, and they were married June 25, 2011 He was always active in a local Baptist Church wherever he lived. He taught Sunday School for about 50 years and served as a deacon for many years at Litz Manor Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee and State Street Baptist Church in Cayce, South Carolina. He was involved in about 20 mission trips in the states and abroad. In 2004, he joined The Gideons International and thoroughly enjoyed his involvement in recent years. Since moving to Orangeburg in 2011, he immersed himself in the ministry of Providence Baptist Church. His leadership and work with the property committee brought about many improvements to the church and its ability to serve the community. He is survived by his wife Harriet, daughter Lisa (Roger) Stevens of Greenville, SC, son Mark (Natalie) Horne of Sandy Run, SC, sister Lakie Gillespie of McAlester, OK, grandchildren Evan (Stephanie) Horne, April (Aaron) Twitty, Marlee Stevens, and Jack Stevens, 5 great grandchildren, stepdaughter Kristi (Hayden) Inabinet and foster stepson Alvin Carter. He has chosen to participate in the USC School of Medicine "Gift of Body" Program. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of West Columbia for their services and the care shown to Jack. A public memorial service will be held at Providence Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, he has requested that memorials be made to either The Gideons International , P.O. Box 118, Orangeburg, SC 29116 for the purchase and distribution of Bibles or Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.



