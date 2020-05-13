Jack Horton Jordan, Jr. LEXINGTON A funeral service for Jack Horton Jordan, Jr., 64, will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2pm at Calvary Springs Community Church in Lexington, S.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in Rabon Family Cemetery, Columbia, S.C. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Jack's name to the charity of one's choice. Suggestions are Calvary Springs Community Church or C3 Car Club for Autism. Mr. Jordan died peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family and Teddy, his dog, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jack was born on September 6, 1955 to Jane Davis Jordan and the late Jack Horton Jordan, Sr. Jack was a member of the "C3" Car Club, and shortly before his illness, he won his first ever 1st place trophy at the competition. Jack was a prominent businessman and the former owner of "Jordan's Plumbing Company". He served Columbia and surrounding areas since "1984"! He was known and respected in the business community as a man with integrity, honesty, and quality work. Jack was a strong man in his faith and love for God. He was a faithful member of Calvary Springs Community Church. Jack was a true testimony of the scripture, "how to be content with whatever state you find yourself". Jack's road was never easy, but he never gave up. He never once wavered in his faith. He totally placed his trust in God through it all. Jack's life was a constant reminder of God's great mercy and grace. Jack was a wonderful and loving son, brother, brother-in-law, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. Jack was a gentle giant and he had a heart the size of Texas. All who knew him, would agree, Jack was the most kind, loving and generous man that one could ever meet. He never met a stranger. Jack was always looking for opportunities to help make other's lives a little better. Jack was a very kind and humble soul. He never looked for attention or self-recognition for all the wonderful acts of kindness he showed. Jack loved to cook. He made the best BBQ in town. It was nothing for him to stay up all night and cook for hundreds. He loved serving others. Jack will be missed by his family and all who knew him. He is survived by son, Jack "Bubba" Horton Jordan, III, (Joyce); daughter, Vicky Ann Jordan; grandchildren, Jordan Graham, C.J. Jordan, Zachery "Cole" Jordan, Katelyn Jordan, Billy, Brandon, Hallie, and Jack Oliver; great-grandchild, Forest Jack; sisters, JoAnne Marshall and Janet Austin (Benny); and brother, Jason Frank Jordan (Nancy). As well as many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and business associates. He was predeceased by his son, Neal Frank Jordan. The family would like to thank Prisma Health Heart Hospital, Prisma Health Hospice, all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff who took care of Jack during the past 8 months, especially. We would certainly like to thank "Jack Hagood" caregiver, for all his excellent care of Jack for the past several weeks. He was certainly an answer to prayer. Jack grew to love him in this short time and so have we! Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 13, 2020.