Jack Joseph Bonturi COLUMBIA - Jack Joseph Bonturi, 99, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Crossville, TN after a long and full life. He served as an airplane mechanic instructor in the Army Air Corps in WWII. A native of New York City, he moved to Columbia, SC in 1949 where he continued to live for the following 70 years. He met his wife, Lily Matthews Bonturi, in the old Columbia Hospital when he was a patient and where she was a nurse. They were married six weeks later. He worked in his own screen processing company, Central Advertising, until he retired in 1982. After retirement, he began working at Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens as a volunteer and continued for the following 35 years. He always felt that the keepers of the zoo were an extended family to him. He was presented with the President's Call to Service Award for his dedication and service to the zoo in addition to an award from Satch Krantz, Riverbanks' former curator, for his 35 years of volunteer service. He moved in the fall of 2019 to Crossville, TN to live with his daughter. He was known best for his quick wit and sense of humor. Preceding him in death was his wife who died in 2011. Surviving him are his three children, Bonnie Johnson (Mike) of Crossville, TN, Jack Joseph (Joe) Bonturi, Jr. of Beaufort, SC, and Patti Grace Scurry (Ralph) of Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Eric Horsey, Matthew Drake, Bonnie Carter, Caroline Robinson, and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.

