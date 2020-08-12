Jack Koucky NORTH MYRTLE BEACH - Jack Koucky, 73, of North Myrtle Beach passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Linda; son, Derek; granddaughters, Tatum, Skyler, and Peyton; and sister Pat (John) Gerberich. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Oswald and his parents, Karl and Doris Koucky. Since his retirement from Sloan Construction Company in Columbia, SC, he enjoyed going to the movies, time with his friends, and golfing with his buddies. Memorials may be made to: Pine Grove Lutheran Church, 2688 McCord's Ferry Road, Lone Star, SC, 29030; or King of Glory Lutheran Church, 805 11th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582 or Lexington Medical Center Foundation (Linda S. Koucky Nursing Scholarship Fund) 2720 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia, SC. 29169. In light of the current situation concerning COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or Memorial Service. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
