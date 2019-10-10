Jack Lee Walters, Jr. COLUMBIA, SC - Jack Lee Walters, Jr., of Columbia, SC died Friday, October 4, 2019, at the age of 72. Born in Summerville, SC on November 3, 1946, he was the son of Stella M. Crumpton and the late Jack L. Walters, Sr. and the late Billy E. Crumpton. He graduated from A.C. Flora High School, Class of 1965 in Columbia, SC. He later received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Clemson University, Master of Education from the University of Georgia, and a Master of Education/ Counseling at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society). Jack began his corrections career in Tennessee as a Probation and Parole Counselor. He later moved to South Carolina to begin a career with the SC Department of Corrections. He began his career as a correctional officer ascending the ranks to the Classification Case Manager for the Kirkland Correctional Institutions R&E center. He retired from corrections in 2001 with 25 years of distinguished service. After retirement, he enjoyed working at BiLo, Securitas, and starting a successful landscaping business. Jack loved his Lord and Savior, his family, and his Clemson Tigers! He is survived by his mother, Stella M. Crumpton; wife, Betty Walters; sisters, Stella W. Donelan and Ellen W. Boylston (Don); children, Darren Norris (Tracey) and Beth N. Well (Brad); grandchildren, Nick Norris, Logan Norris, Alexa Well, and Jordan Well. A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. followed by services on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Temples Halloran Funeral Home 5400 Bush River Rd., Columbia, SC 29212. Graveside services will immediately follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jack L. Walters, Jr., to: Baptist MD Anderson c/o: Radiation Oncology 841 Prudential Dr. Suite 1300 Jacksonville, FL 32207 and/or IPTAY PO Box 1529, Clemson, SC 29633. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 10, 2019