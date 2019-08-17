Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Richard Stevenson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 (803)-635-2411 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Gordon Memorial Methodist Church Winnsboro , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Richard Stevenson Sr. WINNSBORO - Jack Richard Stevenson, Sr., 90, of Winnsboro passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019. Born October 3, 1928 in Seneca, SC, he was the son of the late A.M. "Hook" and Beth Stevenson. Jack retired from Uniroyal-Goodrich with 31 years of service and from South Carolina with 13 years. He served his county for 4 years in the US Naval Reserves. As a devoted member of Gordon Memorial Methodist Church, he actively participated through various leadership and service roles. Jack was an avid golfer and a charter member of the Fairfield Country Club. Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sara Shaw Stevenson; three children, Janice S. Jones (Richard), Jack Richard Stevenson, Jr., and Karen S. Dove, all of Rock Hill; one sister, Brenda Gause or Irmo; six grandchildren, Bradley (Jennifer) Hughes, Ashley Dove, Jack Stevenson III (Britni), Amanda (Aaron) Kirklin, Allison Dove, Sarah Beth Stevenson; and five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jack is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Yvonne Stevenson and an infant grandson, Joshua Stevenson. Funeral services will be held at 4 o'clock Pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Gordon Memorial Methodist Church in Winnsboro conducted by Reverend Athon Arant. Burial will follow in Fairfield Memorial Cemetery, Smalltown Rd, Winnsboro, SC. The family will receive friends from 5-7 o'clock Pm Saturday evening at Pope Funeral Home in Winnsboro. Memorials may be sent to Gordon Memorial UMC, PO Box 115, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Stevenson family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at

