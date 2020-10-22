1/
Jack Strickland
Jack Strickland
October 20, 2020
Bethune, South Carolina - Lenzie Jack Strickland, 79, of Bethune, died, Tuesday, October 20, at McLeod Hospice, Florence. Born in Nichols, he was a son of the late Kinlaw Strickland and Janie Hinson Strickland. Mr. Strickland was a flooring contractor and a member of Timrod Baptist Church. Mr. Strickland enjoyed fishing and cooking and selling boiled peanuts. He was married to the late Geraldine Strickland.
Surviving are his son, Wayne (Rebekah) Jernigan, 3 daughters, Diane Strickland, Teresa Strickland Brown and Lisa Strickland (Chuck) Gardner; 5 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, 5 brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, in Timrod Baptist Church. The Revs. Jeremy Ussery and Jackie Knight will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will acknowledge friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
Friends may come by the funeral home, Friday, October 23, from 10-4 p.m. to sign the register and pay their respects.
Those attending the service are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timrod Baptist Church, 4227 Timrod Road, Bethune, S.C. 29009 or McLeod Hospice House, 1203 Cheves Street, Florence, S.C. 29509.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.bakerfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Timrod Baptist Church
OCT
24
Burial
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
