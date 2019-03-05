Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Thomas. View Sign

Jack Edward Thomas COLUMBIA - Memorial services for Jack Edward Thomas, 88, of Columbia, will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Pastor Cynthia Taylor will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Entombment in Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Mr. Jack Thomas passed away March 1, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Victor and Barbara Hulse Thomas. After serving his country for twenty-three years in the U.S. Army, Jack retired at the rank of CW2 in 1970 at Fort Jackson. After retirement from the military, he worked at a brickyard and had several jobs as a tool and die maker. Jack was a member of The American Legion and the Military Officers Association of America. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Corrine Thomas; daughters, Terry Lynn DiChiara of Irmo, Betty Jean Thomas of Gaston, Barbara Mason (Don) of Saluda, NC, Jackie Thomas (April Nelson) of Lexington; son, Jack Edward Thomas II (Melissa) of Southport, NC; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister, Mary Sevcik (George) of Chicago; brother, Paul Thomas (Doris), of Missouri. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn "Lynn" Thomas, and a grandson, Jeffry Sheridan. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Heart Hospital - Moultrie and Hospice for their attentive care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Veterans' Trust Fund of South Carolina, 1205 Pendleton Street, Ste. 463, Columbia, SC 29201.

138 Corley Mill Road

Lexington , SC 29072

