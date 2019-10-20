Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack VanLoan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colonel Jack Linwood Van Loan U.S. Air Force, (ret.) COLUMBIA - Jack Linwood Van Loan was born December 16, 1931 in Eugene, Oregon to his late parents, Wendell Linwood Van Loan, PhD and Lillian Schroeder Van Loan, PhD. At the age of 87 he peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family. Jack is survived by the love of his life, best friend and wife Linda; brother James Wendell Van Loan (Sharon); six children Steven, Glenn and Douglas Van Loan, Brian Black, Holly Black and Megan Ruppert; 19 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Jack graduated from Oregon State University in 1954, then began a highly distinguished 30 year career in the United States Air Force. During his career as fighter pilot, Jack served 6 heroic years interned as a POW in Viet Nam. Upon return he was promoted to rank of Colonel and finished his career as Director of Operations for the Ninth Air Force. Jack retired in 1984. He moved to Columbia and quickly became enamored with South Carolina and the area. For 20 years he served as Executive Director of the Five Points Association. The City of Columbia and Five Points Association honored him as a patriot and for his service to the community with a statue in Centennial Plaza. A memorial will be held starting 1:45 p.m. sharp, ending promptly at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Five Points Centennial Plaza, 701 Santee Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205. Valet parking will be available. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials may be made in Jack's name to one of the following: local community safety organization Serve & Connect

