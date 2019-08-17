Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack W. Cheek. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Visitation 2:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack W. Cheek CHAPIN - Jack W. Cheek, DMD and Col. (Ret) U.S. Army passed away at his home, surrounded by his wife and children on August 15, 2019. He was born November 6, 1944 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of Captain (Ret) Vernon E. and Zella H. Cheek. He grew up learning the responsibility of dedication to hard work, and experienced great love and encouragement from two wonderful parents. He attended Dreher High School and graduated with honors in 1963. He was a DeMolay serving as Master Counselor and received the Order of Chevalier. After graduation, he attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, graduating in 1967 with a BS in Biology and a BS in Military Science. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity serving as its treasurer. In ROTC he was a member of the Morgan Rifle drill team, cadet Company Commander, Scabbard and Blade, was awarded an ROTC scholarship, and designated a Distinguished Military Graduate. Jack was elected Treasurer of the student body, selected for Who's Who and tapped Blue Key. Upon graduation, Jack was commissioned Regular Army and was accepted in the first class at the College of Dental Medicine, MUSC. He graduated OKU in 1971. He entered active duty as a Captain and was accepted into the Rotating Internship at Ft. Benning, GA. After completing his internship, he was assigned to Camp Zama Japan, serving as Preventive Dentistry Officer for mainland Japan. After three years he returned to Ft. Jackson and completed his active duty military service in 1976. He joined the 385th Med Detachment (DS), completed Command and General Staff College and retired as a Colonel in 1995. Jack was a Master Mason and Past Worthy Patron of the Little Mountain Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. He also served as president of the Chapin Ruritan Club. In 1976 he was appointed Director of Dental Education at Richland Memorial Hospital. He later started the General Practice Residency in Dentistry, serving as its Director until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Central District Dental Society and the Greater Columbia Dental Society. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and time at his Sanctuary along the Edisto River. Jack is survived by his close brother, Ernie Cheek, of Pawleys Island, SC, his loving and caring wife, Jody, stepson David Hamiter, and his three wonderful and loving children Lisa Swick (Jim), of Chapin, SC, Michele Thompson (Steve) of Chapin, SC, and son Troy Cheek of Tavares, FL and nine wonderful grandchildren. He loved his family, his God and his country "So Mote it Be." I want to especially thank E. Myron Barwick, MD, Lexington Surgical Associates, Steven Madden, MD, Lexington Oncology and the caring staff from MSA Home Health. Additionally the family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff of MSA Hospice for their support and understanding shown to Jack and his family during this difficult time. There will be a visitation and funeral service on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a military funeral immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

