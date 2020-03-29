Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack West. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack West CAMDEN - John C. "Jack" West, Jr. died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, due to complications from the Covid-19 virus at the age of 71. Jack was a practicing attorney and a South Carolina governmental affairs specialist. Born and raised in Camden, S.C., he graduated from Camden High School. A graduate of The Citadel, Class of 1970, Jack served as his senior class president. He proceeded to earn his JD from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1973. Subsequently, he served honorably in the United States Army for two years. Jack, along with Ron Fulmer, formed The State Capital Group where he specialized in governmental affairs and relations involving the South Carolina General Assembly and state agencies on behalf of his clients. In his law practice, he represented domestic and international corporate clients with regard to various business and legislative issues. Jack was formerly General Counsel to The Seibels Bruce Group, and during that period, he worked with the Legislature in redrafting auto insurance legislation which resulted in lower insurance premiums for many consumers in S.C. A Democrat who participated in his first political campaign at an early age, Jack subsequently remained an avid observer and participant in South Carolina politics. Jack was a member and former elder at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Camden. He served on the advisory board for the First Community Bank in Camden; on the Boards of Directors for Associated Charities and The Central Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross; as well as serving as the former Chairman of the Kershaw County Airport Commission. He was currently serving as the Chairman of the Board for the John C. West Forum at Winthrop University. Jack was a loving husband to Flonnie, his wife of 34 years, and a devoted father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time hunting and fishing and teaching his grandchildren to love and appreciate those activities as much as he did. He was best described by many of his friends and neighbors as "a true gentleman". He is survived by his wife, Flonnie E. West of Camden; sons, P. Brice McKoy, Jr (Angie) of Camden; Brodie E. McKoy ( Kendall) of Charleston; a daughter, P. Kenly McKoy of Camden; eleven grandchildren; a sister, Shelton W. Bosley (Bill) of Hilton Head; and one nephew. Jack was predeceased by his parents, former Governor John C. West and Lois Rhame West and one brother, Douglas A. West. There will be a private family burial. A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the American Red Cross of South Carolina (Palmetto S. C. Region) by visiting online

Jack West CAMDEN - John C. "Jack" West, Jr. died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, due to complications from the Covid-19 virus at the age of 71. Jack was a practicing attorney and a South Carolina governmental affairs specialist. Born and raised in Camden, S.C., he graduated from Camden High School. A graduate of The Citadel, Class of 1970, Jack served as his senior class president. He proceeded to earn his JD from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1973. Subsequently, he served honorably in the United States Army for two years. Jack, along with Ron Fulmer, formed The State Capital Group where he specialized in governmental affairs and relations involving the South Carolina General Assembly and state agencies on behalf of his clients. In his law practice, he represented domestic and international corporate clients with regard to various business and legislative issues. Jack was formerly General Counsel to The Seibels Bruce Group, and during that period, he worked with the Legislature in redrafting auto insurance legislation which resulted in lower insurance premiums for many consumers in S.C. A Democrat who participated in his first political campaign at an early age, Jack subsequently remained an avid observer and participant in South Carolina politics. Jack was a member and former elder at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Camden. He served on the advisory board for the First Community Bank in Camden; on the Boards of Directors for Associated Charities and The Central Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross; as well as serving as the former Chairman of the Kershaw County Airport Commission. He was currently serving as the Chairman of the Board for the John C. West Forum at Winthrop University. Jack was a loving husband to Flonnie, his wife of 34 years, and a devoted father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time hunting and fishing and teaching his grandchildren to love and appreciate those activities as much as he did. He was best described by many of his friends and neighbors as "a true gentleman". He is survived by his wife, Flonnie E. West of Camden; sons, P. Brice McKoy, Jr (Angie) of Camden; Brodie E. McKoy ( Kendall) of Charleston; a daughter, P. Kenly McKoy of Camden; eleven grandchildren; a sister, Shelton W. Bosley (Bill) of Hilton Head; and one nephew. Jack was predeceased by his parents, former Governor John C. West and Lois Rhame West and one brother, Douglas A. West. There will be a private family burial. A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the American Red Cross of South Carolina (Palmetto S. C. Region) by visiting online www.redcross.org , or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, or to The Winthrop University Foundation, c/o: The West Forum, 302 Tillman Hall, Rock Hill, S.C. 29733 or online at www.winthrop.edu/give . Kornegay Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the West family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close