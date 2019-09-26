Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Kearse. View Sign Service Information Keith Smith Funeral Service 128 Water St. Allendale , SC 29810 (803)-584-2492 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Jacqueline Weber Kearse ALLENDALE - Alice Jacqueline Weber Kearse, widow of George Harold "Rip" Kearse, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the John Edward Harter Nursing Home in Fairfax. Jackie was born in Charleston on February 21, 1932, to Joseph Raymond and Alice Kelly Weber. On her birth she was added to the Cradle Roll at Citadel Square Baptist Church, where she was later baptized. She grew up on Fishburne Street, playing on Mitchell Playground. She graduated from the historic, all girls Memminger High School and soon thereafter met a handsome, young Citadel cadet from Fairfax, whom she married. They were married for 63 years until his death in 2013. When their youngest child started school, Jackie enrolled in college courses at USC-Salkehatchie and completed her B.A. in Education at USC in 1974. She later completed her Master of Arts in Teaching. She taught English in the Hampton County Public Schools, retiring from Wade Hampton High School in 1994 . Jackie loved literature, theatre, music, and visual arts and shared this love with her students. She loved teaching and was a lifelong learner. She explored the world through extensive travels, always anxious to share interesting facts and fun stories. Jackie was an animal advocate and never met a dog or cat she did not like. Jackie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Allendale, the Win-Some Sunday School Class, and the Wednesday Bible Study. She was a member of the Allendale County Homemakers Club and the Tuesday Sandwich Bridge Club. She served on the Board of the Allendale County Office on Aging. Jackie is survived by six children and spouses: W. Gordon Kearse, and his wife, Linda of Fairfax; Elizabeth Kearse Gooding, and her husband, Woody of Allendale; Julia Kearse Sharp, and her husband, Don of Allendale; Rachael Kearse Best, and her husband, Bill of Columbia; John Morgan Kearse, and his wife, Sandy of Allendale; Joseph W. Kearse, and his wife, Winifred of Columbia; grandchildren, Carl Sharp, McHenry Kearse, Mary Katherine Kearse, Virginia Harper Breen, and her husband, Sean Breen, Rachael Sharp, John Kearse, Stiles Harper III, and his wife, Jenna, Hannah Kearse, Hugh Gooding, Andrew Kearse, and Alice Gooding. Also, two great grandchildren, Preston Breen and Blair Harper. She is also survived by one brother, William L. Weber and his wife, Margie of Charleston, a sister-in law, Joanne Kearse Fulda of Camden, and many nieces and nephews. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, Dr. Joseph R. Weber, and his wife, Mildred. The family wishes to extend our unending gratitude to the administration and staff of the John Edward Harter Nursing Home in Fairfax for their years of tender love and skillful care of our mother. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Allendale, with Rev. Carol Holladay officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Allendale, P.O. Box 582, Allendale, SC 29810 or Partners for Pets, P.O. Box 678, Fairfax, SC 29827. Keith Smith Funeral Service, 128 Water Street, Allendale, S.C. (803-584-2492) is in charge of arrangements.

