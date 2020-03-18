Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Wells Gamble. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Graveside service 11:00 AM New Market Cemetery Greeleyville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Wells Gamble SUMTER - Jackie Wells Gamble, 73, wife of Samuel Wayne Gamble, III, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born in Steele, MO, she was a daughter of the late Bert Owen Wells and Mary Ella McCutchen Wells. Mrs. Gamble was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, past president of the FaHoLo Sunday School class and was currently a member of the Boyle Bible Class. She was a retired teacher with over 30 years of service in different locations, was a former Teacher of the Year and a member of the PEO Sorority. She served as a Master Judge with the SC Garden Club. Surviving are her husband of Sumter; a son, Samuel Wayne Gamble (Kate) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; a daughter, Mary Rebecca Crawford (Kris) of Florence, SC; a sister, Becky Campbell (Tommy) of Cooter, MO; six grandchildren, Madeline Crawford, Jessica Crawford, Abigail Crawford, Lillian Crawford, Mary Margaret Gamble and Samuel Wayne "Beau" Gamble, Jr. Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Friday in the New Market Cemetery in Greeleyville, SC with Rev. Joseph R. James, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 226 W. Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to

www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2020

