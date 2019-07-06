Jackson LaBrian Lucas SWANSEA - Jackson LaBrian Lucas, 22, of Swansea, passed away July 4, 2019. Jackson was the son of Brian and Faree' Ann Jackson Lucas. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. "Coach" Zachary Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests that memorials be sent to Jackson Lucas Memorial Sports Scholarship, P.O. Box 432, Swansea, SC 29160 Further details may be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 6, 2019