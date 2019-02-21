Jacob "Petie" Brunson AIKEN - Graveside services for Jacob "Petie" Brunson will be 2:00 pm at Horse Branch FWB Church in Turbeville, SC Friday, February 22, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, 609 Northwood Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. Mr. Brunson was born in Columbia, SC., a son of Joseph Clyde Brunson and Susan Phillips Bouknight and passed away Saturday February 16, 2019. He survived by his parents, brothers, Joshua and Jeremy Brunson (Paige), sister, Jenna Brunson, step father, Jeff Bouknight, grandmothers: Brenda Woods, and Sandra Rodgers, great-grandmother: Grace Robinson, nephews, Trystan & Mason Brunson. He was predeceased by grandparents, J. B. Phillips, Raymond Woods and Dani and Joe Brunson. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2019