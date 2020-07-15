Jacob E. Bundrick COLUMBIA Jacob E. Bundrick, 80, of Columbia, died Monday, July 13, 2020. Survivors include his three brothers, Thomas A. Bundrick (Jenny), Robert E. Bundrick (Dorothy), and William C. Bundrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest E. and Nancy A. Bundrick; as well as a sister, Betty A. Bundrick. The graveside service for Mr. Bundrick will be held 10 o'clock, Thursday, July 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 4056 St Luke's Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank the staff at the Heritage at Lowman Home for their loving care shown to Jake for many years. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com