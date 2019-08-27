Jacob "Jake" Grey Clarkson HOPKINS Jacob "Jake" Grey Clarkson, 16, of Hopkins, died Sunday, August 25, 2019. He is the youngest son of Zack "Chip" and Glenda Thomas Clarkson. Jake is a junior in high school at Heathwood Hall. Jake loves the outdoors, including hunting, salt water fishing, dirt bikes and mud riding. He is always surrounded by friends and most importantly, Jake has a deep love for his family. He touches the lives of so many. We are blessed to have had him in our lives for his 16 years on this earthly place. It is not goodbye, but see you soon Bud. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Zackary Lane Clarkson; grandparents, Dr. Zack and Deborah Clarkson, Don and Deborah Thomas, Bill and Angela Stroud; great grandmother, Sue Shaw; aunts and uncles, Lewis and Erin Garrett, Melinda and Michael Haverlock, Justin and April Thomas, Margie Hilton, Ashley Davis; cousins, Clayton, Dalton, Kayla, Sadler, Chelsea, Brianna, Corbin, Jackson, and Remi. A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock, Thursday, August 29th, at North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, August 28th from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. In memory of Jake, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, 3000 South Beltline Blvd., Columbia, SC 29201. Memorials and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2019