Jacob Montgomery Jr. WICHITA, KS - Jacob Montgomery, Jr., 56, passed away July 7, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Jacob is survived by his daughters Ashley Montgomery of Denver, CO, Jacqualine Montgomery and grandson Jayden Montgomery both of Wichita, KS; cousin Alberta Friday Roary of SC; brother Samuel Keaton of Marin City, CA. Arr: Central Avenue Funeral Services, Wichita, KS 316-652-7397



