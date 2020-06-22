Jacob Stagg
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Alexander Stagg FLORENCE Jacob Alexander Stagg, 24, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Florence County, SC. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Henry Altman officiating. A committal service will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Jacob was born in Florence, SC, November 4, 1995, the son of James Nathaniel Stagg, Jr. and Nancy Karen Jackson Stagg. He graduated from Clemson University and was employed as a Scientist at Thermo Fisher. Jacob was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon. He leaves to cherish his memories to his parents, James Nathaniel Stagg, Jr. and Nancy Karen Jackson Stagg of Dillon; brother, Jackson Nathaniel Stagg of Florence, SC; grandparents, James Nathaniel Stagg and Margaret Stagg of Columbia, SC; uncles, David Stagg (Joy) of Columbia, SC, Kenny Mac McCutcheon (Janet) of Dillon, Sonny Jackson (Diane) of Jacksonville, FL, and Richard Jackson (Susan) of Monks Corner, SC; aunt, Nancy Stagg of Gaston, SC, and many cousins. Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack Coy Jackson, Jr. and Sarah Jackson. Memorials can be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, SC 29536 or Salkehatchie at www.salkehatchie.org. You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call the funeral home at 843-774-7641 to have a staff member to sign the online guestbook on your behalf. Due to the current health crisis (COVID-19) please practice social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kannaday's Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Committal
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kannaday's Funeral Home, Inc.
1252 Hwy. 57 South
Dillon, SC 29536
843-774-7641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved