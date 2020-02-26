Guest Book View Sign Service Information Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 (864)-582-5455 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline "Jackie" Bates McIntyre NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Jacqueline "Jackie" Bates McIntyre, age 85, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Newport News, VA. Jackie was born on November 10, 1934 in Clifton, SC. She attended Cowpens High School where she played basketball, was a cheerleader and participated in the Stenographer, Home-Maker and Beta Clubs. Jackie met her future husband Thomas "Tom" Kirkland McIntyre of Chesnee when they were juniors in high school and both of them were seeking election as President of the Spartanburg County National Beta Club. Although Tom won the election, afterwards the two would meet at the Beacon Drive-In for what would be their first date. Following high school, Jackie worked as an office clerk during the day for the Protective Life Insurance Company in Spartanburg, SC, and at night attended Cecil's Business College. She and Tom married in 1953. Tom graduated from college in 1956 and the family moved to El Paso, TX, where Tom served for two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss. In 1958, the family moved to Boiling Springs, SC. There, Jackie was active in school Parent Teacher Association (PTA) activities, serving as vice-president and creating numerous crafts and jars of blackberry jelly for sale during fund-raisers. She also served as leader of the local Girl Scout Cadettes. In 1974, the family moved to Dalzell, SC, where Jackie worked as an administrative assistant, instructor and later as office manager at Shaw Technical College (now Central Carolina Technical College). With the family nest nearly empty, Jackie and Tom moved to Weaverville, NC, in 1988. There Jackie worked in the Admissions Office at Mars Hill College until retiring in 1990. Following her husband's death, Jackie moved to Hampton, VA, in 2013 and lived with her son Tom and daughter-in-law Benda before transitioning into assisted living in 2018. A breast-cancer survivor, Jackie enjoyed the outdoors, flowers of all kinds, jigsaw puzzles, assorted puzzle books, the Lawrence Welk Show, being around her family and chatting with friends over coffee. She will be remembered most for being a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all those whose lives she touched. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Susan Coppage from "A Place for Mom" and to the staff of the MorningSide of Newport News and the Interim Healthcare Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided Jackie. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Tom, father Marcus Erwin Bates, mother Esther Carlington Brown Bates, two brothers (Marcus Erwin Bates, Jr. and Billy Gene Bates) and two sisters (Laura Leticia Bates Parrish and Mary Ann Bates Sanders). Jackie is survived by three children: Thomas McIntyre, Jr. (Brenda) of Hampton, VA, Edwin McIntyre (Dee) of Cary, NC, and Nancy McIntyre of Lubbock, TX; four grandchildren: Christy Pellicer (Donnie), Scott McIntyre, Sarah Tuttle and Edwin Tyler McIntyre; four step-grandchildren: Eric Fletcher, Mary Myers (Kyle), Damien Williams (Ashley) and Martin Williams (Morgan); five great-grandchildren: Tyler McIntyre, Thomas Troy McIntyre, Makayla Powers, Jude Pellicer and Juni Pellicer; and four step-great-grandchildren: Madeline Myers, Fletcher Myers, Dillon Williams and Dahlia Heller. The family will receive friends for a celebration of Jackie's life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:00 to 12:00 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel on 2075 East Main Street in Spartanburg, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration for donations to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Jacqueline "Jackie" Bates McIntyre NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Jacqueline "Jackie" Bates McIntyre, age 85, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Newport News, VA. Jackie was born on November 10, 1934 in Clifton, SC. She attended Cowpens High School where she played basketball, was a cheerleader and participated in the Stenographer, Home-Maker and Beta Clubs. Jackie met her future husband Thomas "Tom" Kirkland McIntyre of Chesnee when they were juniors in high school and both of them were seeking election as President of the Spartanburg County National Beta Club. Although Tom won the election, afterwards the two would meet at the Beacon Drive-In for what would be their first date. Following high school, Jackie worked as an office clerk during the day for the Protective Life Insurance Company in Spartanburg, SC, and at night attended Cecil's Business College. She and Tom married in 1953. Tom graduated from college in 1956 and the family moved to El Paso, TX, where Tom served for two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss. In 1958, the family moved to Boiling Springs, SC. There, Jackie was active in school Parent Teacher Association (PTA) activities, serving as vice-president and creating numerous crafts and jars of blackberry jelly for sale during fund-raisers. She also served as leader of the local Girl Scout Cadettes. In 1974, the family moved to Dalzell, SC, where Jackie worked as an administrative assistant, instructor and later as office manager at Shaw Technical College (now Central Carolina Technical College). With the family nest nearly empty, Jackie and Tom moved to Weaverville, NC, in 1988. There Jackie worked in the Admissions Office at Mars Hill College until retiring in 1990. Following her husband's death, Jackie moved to Hampton, VA, in 2013 and lived with her son Tom and daughter-in-law Benda before transitioning into assisted living in 2018. A breast-cancer survivor, Jackie enjoyed the outdoors, flowers of all kinds, jigsaw puzzles, assorted puzzle books, the Lawrence Welk Show, being around her family and chatting with friends over coffee. She will be remembered most for being a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all those whose lives she touched. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Susan Coppage from "A Place for Mom" and to the staff of the MorningSide of Newport News and the Interim Healthcare Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided Jackie. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Tom, father Marcus Erwin Bates, mother Esther Carlington Brown Bates, two brothers (Marcus Erwin Bates, Jr. and Billy Gene Bates) and two sisters (Laura Leticia Bates Parrish and Mary Ann Bates Sanders). Jackie is survived by three children: Thomas McIntyre, Jr. (Brenda) of Hampton, VA, Edwin McIntyre (Dee) of Cary, NC, and Nancy McIntyre of Lubbock, TX; four grandchildren: Christy Pellicer (Donnie), Scott McIntyre, Sarah Tuttle and Edwin Tyler McIntyre; four step-grandchildren: Eric Fletcher, Mary Myers (Kyle), Damien Williams (Ashley) and Martin Williams (Morgan); five great-grandchildren: Tyler McIntyre, Thomas Troy McIntyre, Makayla Powers, Jude Pellicer and Juni Pellicer; and four step-great-grandchildren: Madeline Myers, Fletcher Myers, Dillon Williams and Dahlia Heller. The family will receive friends for a celebration of Jackie's life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:00 to 12:00 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel on 2075 East Main Street in Spartanburg, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration for donations to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.