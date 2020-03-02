Jacqueline Kay Short Blankenship COLUMBIA Jacqueline Kay Short Blankenship, 74, of Columbia, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born on April 15, 1945, in McDowell County, WV. She was a daughter of the late Posey and Julia Elizabeth Beavers Short. Survivors include her daughter, Chrystal Stephens; grandson, Seth Stephens (Christy); granddaughter, Nora Stephens; nephews, Chance S. Eriksen of Columbia, and Steven R. Short, of Mocksville, NC. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Short, Posey Short, Jr., and Adrath Short. The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation to friends, Kay Linkous and Connie Perkins, and cousins, Tonya Day and Teresa Estep for their care and friendship. The service for Ms. Blankenship will be held at 6:30 p.m, Tuesday, March 3rd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Point Cir Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2020