Jacqueline "Jackie" Irby Stormer CHARLOTTE, NC - Jackie, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community in Charlotte, NC. Born September 7, 1930 in West Lafayette, IN, she is the daughter of the late Robert Clinton Irby and Doris Genevieve Watt Irby. After attending Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, OH, Jackie graduated from Cazenovia College in upstate New York, and established her career as a medical pathology secretary in Columbus, Ohio. She married William L. Stormer in 1956 and made their home Alexandria, Virginia and raised a family. The joy of Jackie's life was her family and community. She volunteered at numerous charities but spent much of her time cheering on her children and grandchildren in their sports endeavors. Somehow, she even became a fan of both Clemson University and the University of South Carolina in support of her children. She was an accomplished tennis player. As a teenager, Jackie, was a member of the Ohio Junior Wightman Cup team, with whom she competed throughout the Midwest. She went on to play competitively for many years in Alexandria, VA, where she was consistently at the top of the club tennis ladder. Ultimately, she shared her love of tennis with her granddaughter, cheering her on in her USTA Junior tournament matches in the Charlotte area. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, William Lee Stormer; surviving are two children, Christian Robert Stormer (Charlotte) of Columbia, SC and Gretchen Stormer Morrissey (Michael) of Durham, NC; and three beloved grandchildren, William Christian Stormer of Charlotte, NC, Samuel Harman Stormer (and finance Madeline Ross Smith) of New York, NY, and Sarah McIver Stormer of Columbia, SC. A sister, Patsy Jo Irby Chelton, preceded her in death. A service to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at 11:00AM Monday, July 15th in the sanctuary of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Road, Alexandria, VA. The family will receive friends following the service. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

