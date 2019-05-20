Jacqueline Jean Johnson CAMDEN A time of gathering to celebrate the life of Jacqueline Jean Johnson, 75, will be held Saturday at Powers Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Foundation. Mrs. Johnson, wife of the late Cleo Wayne Johnson, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born in Churchville, VA, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Annabelle Downey. Mrs. Johnson was a member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and lived for her family. Surviving are her son, Charles Andrew "Chuck" Johnson (Mary) of Elgin; daughter, Melanie Arline Medeiros (Gordon "Gordy") of Camden; daughter-in-law, Laura Johnson of Columbia; brother, Danny Downey (Niki) of Camden; sister-in-law, Barbara Downey; brother-in-law, Cliff McLeod; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Talmadge "Tal" Johnson; brother, Robert "Bobby" Downey; and sisters, Linda McLeod and Cindy Wirt. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 20, 2019