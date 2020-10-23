Jacqueline Shirley
July 25, 1940 - October 20, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - Jacqueline (Jackie) J. Shirley, 80, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Staunton, Virginia, the daughter of William H. Jennings and Harriet S. Miller. She later relocated to Camden, South Carolina where she met Larry W. Shirley, Sr. They were married for 60 years. When Larry died in July 2019, she experienced a loss that was felt daily but she persevered courageously through her loss. Her children and sisters supported her in many ways in order that she had care in her daily life. Part of her care was provided from a wonderful lady name Shanna Lewis. They both became instant friends.
Anyone who met Jackie met a caring and forever friend because she never met a stranger. She had a knack for engaging in conversation along with comedic relief! She had a tremendous passion for helping the homeless and advocated for animals. She had a special place in her heart and home for several dachshunds. Jackie was a lifelong Gamecock fan!
She loved her grandchildren Ben and Ryan with all her heart! Both Ben and Ryan grew up to be wonderful men in her eyes. She recently found out she was to be a great grandmother to Ben and Morgan's first child due February 2021.
She is survived by her children, Larry Wendell Shirley, Jr. (Susan Hall), Catherine Baker (Bobby) and Jennifer Shirley (Ami).
Grandchildren Ben Goff (Morgan Willis) and Ryan Shirley.
Sisters Chris Thomas (Bob) and Beverly Bryson
Brother in law Jerry Shirley (Carolyn) along with a niece & several nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made to Food for the Soul, 110 E. DeKalb Street, Camden, SC or Thiel Meyers Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC.
A private celebration will be had Saturday, October 24th, 2020. Following will be a drop in gathering of friends and family at Jackie's residence of 1909 Dixon Lane, Camden SC from 3:30 until 5:00.
Due to COVID19, we ask that all visitors please wear a mask.
Kornegay Funeral home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left online for the Shirley family at www.kornegayfuneral.com
