Jacqueline L. Smith WEST COLUMBIA - A graveside service to celebrate the life of Jacqueline L. Smith, 92 of West Columbia will be held 10:00 am Monday July 1, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday June 30, 2019 at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cayce First Baptist Church, 600 Holland Avenue, Cayce, SC 29033. Mrs Smith passed away Thursday June 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Arthur and Weeta Addison Smith. Mrs. Smith was a member of Cayce First Baptist Church. Mrs. Smith is survived by her nieces, Margaret (Willard) Wilson and Linda Blackwell all of Cayce; great nephews, Chuck Wilson and Eric (Michelle) Wilson; great great nephews, Jack and Sammy Wilson. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on June 30, 2019