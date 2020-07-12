Jacquelyn Cooper

Jacquelyn Williams Cooper SPRINGFIELD - Jacquelyn Williams Cooper, 94, of Springfield, SC went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations the family has chosen not to have any formal services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Springfield, 3406 Surrey Race Rd., Springfield, SC 29146, Gethsemane Baptist Church, P.O. Box 608, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or William Oscar and Jacquelyn Williams Cooper Christian Ministry Scholarship, North Greenville University, P.O. Box 1892, Tigerville, SC 29688. Born in Springfield, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Williams and Nelle Jameson Williams; she was the widow of the late William Oscar Cooper to whom she was married for almost 54 years. "Miss Jackie", as she was known to most, was always smiling and had a cheerful spirit; she lived a blessed life by loving the Lord and her family. A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. Proverbs 17: 22. Toward the end of her life she was asked about blessings. She named several but quickly added, "Well, my main blessing was my salvation." She was a member of First Baptist of Springfield where she served in numerous capacities for 82 years. According to a testimony she gave in 1973, "Miss Jackie" accepted Christ as her Savior and Lord at age 12 during a revival service she attended with her Aunt Kate. Soon after, she was baptized in Phillips Mill Creek. After graduating from Springfield Public schools, where she was known for her ability to give recitations and write poetry (she was elected Class Poet by her classmates), "Miss Jackie" graduated from Winthrop where she studied English and History and was active in the Drama Club. At the end of her life, she cited "going to college" as one of her blessings. Being a child of the Great Depression, she did not expect to be able to continue her education. But her mother persevered in seeking financial assistance and just weeks before Winthrop began its fall semester, "Miss Jackie" received word she'd received a full work study scholarship to Winthrop. Miss Jackie was a middle/high school teacher and librarian having taught in Blackville, St. Matthews, Graniteville and retired from Springfield. During her years in education, "Miss Jackie" not only taught classes, she also served as an advisor to school newspapers and clubs. During her years in Springfield, she collaborated with colleagues and friends, Louise Fulmer and Trudy Fulmer Carnahan, to produce plays and programs offered to the wider community. In retirement, "Miss Jackie" served on the Orangeburg Library Board; volunteered with the Springfield EMS; worked on community projects through the Springfield Garden Club (of which she was a founding member) and her church; authored a history of her beloved Springfield; pursued painting and drawing; and became an extraordinary grandmother to her 11 grands and 8 great grands. In the book she authored, Springfield- a Small Town Saga, she states that while she is committed to education, she does not believe you should ever "graduate" because there is always more to learn, there is always one more chapter. "Miss Jackie" is now experiencing her "next chapter" and her family has that assurance because of these final words of her 1973 testimony: "Thank God, He saved me. If He speaks to you, don't fail to come to Him. It's the best deal you'll ever make." Survivors include her daughters Lisa (Donald) Van Riper of Greenville, SC, Rose (Robert) Griffin of Rock Hill, SC; a son Reverend Henry (Pam) Cooper of St. Matthews, SC; a daughter-in-law Sarah Cooper of Athens, GA; grandchildren Jamie (Adam) Bach, Matthew (Brooke) Cooper, Kelly Cooper, Robert (Monique) Cooper, Mariet (Sam) Rogers, Blake Griffin, Lori (James) Padgett, Scott Cooper, Jackie (Jonathan) Flinchum, Regi Cartwright, and Bekah Cooper; great grandchildren Warren, Cooper, Mary, William, Lanie, Caroline, Haiden and Wyatt; niece Kim Williams (Alan) Wilkerson; nephews John (Mary Anne) Cooper and Dibble Cooper and numerous cousins. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Robert "Bob" Oscar Cooper, her brother James Henry Williams, a nephew Byron Williams, sisters-in-law Peggy Lott Williams and Betty Wise Cooper; brother-in-law, Howell "Bill" Agnew, and a grandson-in-law Robert Cartwright. The family would like to thank all who assisted our mother and us during her journey with dementia. The family would also like to thank the staff of Jolley Acres Health Care for their compassionate care of their mother during her final years. Finally, the family wishes to acknowledge Loretha Snell for her friendship and care during our mother's final months. Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com
.