Jacquelyn Corley Metz LEXINGTON A visitation at 11:00 a.m. and a funeral service for Jacquelyn Corley Metz, 86, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with a small gathering of family at interment in the cemetery at St. James Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Leeza's Care Connection or St. James Lutheran Church. Mrs. Metz was born June 2, 1933 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George "Wash" and Bessie Roland Corley. Mrs. Metz was an avid gardener, a beloved "Mama" and "Mimi" and a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church. She worked for Mid Carolina Electric for 45 wonderful years and considered the employees there her family. Mrs. Metz was predeceased by her loving husband, Fred Franklin Metz and seven siblings. She is survived by her son, Frankie Metz (Chris) of Lexington; daughter, Amy Metz Buffington (Chris) of Greenville; grandchildren, John-Michael and Ryan Metz, Braden and Bryson Buffington and sister, Barbara Corley Killian of Lexington. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on May 29, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
