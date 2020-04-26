Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn G. Mathias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacquelyn G. Mathias WEST COLUMBIA - A private graveside service for Jacquelyn G. Mathias, 84, of West Columbia, will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery, Reverend Kevin Cooley officiating. In light of the Novel Covid 19- Virus a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron UMC, 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. Jacquelyn was born in Columbia, to the late Samuel Luther Gibbons and Bessie Evelyn Tomlinson Gibbons. She was raised in Olympia then moved to Cayce, she was a graduate of B-C High School where she and her family lived on N Avenue. She owned and operated the Mathias Insurance Agency before she retired. Jacquelyn was a longtime member of Mt. Hebron UMC for over 65 years as well as the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Vivian Senn Circle. She also participated in the Flower Ministry at the church. Jacquelyn was a member of the Eastern Star. She truly loved her lake home and enjoyed fishing. Surviving are her children, George R. Mathias, Jr., Brian Keith Mathias (Lesley), Melanie Mathias Jolly (Greg), and Martin Todd Mathias (Elaine); sister, Bettie Doub; grandchildren, Adam R. Mathias, Haley Mathias Shoemaker (Braden), Jacquelyn Elizabeth "Libby" Mathias, Travis Gregory Jolly (Jordan), Ashton Brooke Gellici (Paul) and Nelson Hayden Mathias; great-grandchildren, Lively and Brighton Gellici, as well as several nieces and nephews. Those who preceded her in death are her husband, George Ross Mathias, Sr.; infant son, Samuel Luther Mathias; and a brother, Samuel Luther Gibbons. Online condolences may be sent to

