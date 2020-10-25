1/1
Jacquelyn Salvador
1936 - 2020
Jacquelyn Osborne Salvador
October 22, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A family graveside service for Jacquelyn Osborne Salvador, 84, will be held in Elmwood Cemetery immediately following her viewing at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel at 12:00 p.m. Sunday October 25, 2020. A livestreaming will be available for all the view at 11:55 a.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home Devine's Facebook page.
Mrs. Salvador, widow of Mr. Mario O. Salvador, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Lake City, SC on March 10, 1936, she was a daughter of the late George Thomas "GT" Osborne and Rosa McElveen Osborne.
She was a member of Lake City, Georgetown, Eastminster, and Dorchester Presbyterian Churches. Jackie was involved in all the churches she was a member of, and worked for Eastminster Presbyterian Day School, where she was known as "Miss Jackie." She loved children, raising her own, as well as neighborhood kids and children from Central and South America. Jackie also enjoyed tennis. Her team,the "USTA Bees" won a State Championship. Jackie's passion for children also lead to her working with students with learning disabilities at Hudgens Academy.
Surviving are her sister, Frances O. Coker (dec. Fred); her sons, Wayne Salvador (Donna Tracy) and Gary Salvador (Shelby); and daughters, Grace S. Howell (Arthur) and Adri Salvador; and grandchildren Chip Salvador Few (Bonnie), Spence Howell, Lauren Krass, Cooper, Jacquelyn, Stephen, and Sadie Salvador; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband Mario; her siblings Harry Osborne (Mildred), Bobby Osborne (Faye) and Geraldine McKenzie (Hagood); and Wayne's loving wife Sandra Salvador.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204; Lake City Presbyterian Church, 301 E Main St, Lake City, SC 29560; PCSC Villages of Summerville Employee Appreciation Fund, 201 W 9th N St, Summerville, SC 29483.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

October 24, 2020
My second momma. What a wonderful lady. Mrs. Jackie loved everybody.
Walker
October 23, 2020
Best friend I ever had. I have missed her so much over the years since we moved. God bless her soul.
Janet Cassidy
