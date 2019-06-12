Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Moak. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Jake Moak ELGIN Funeral service for Clemmie Brown "Jake" Moak, 85, will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Tim McIver will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church Women's Ministry. Mrs. Moak, wife of the late Harold Denver Moak, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Blaney, she was the daughter of the late Glen E. and Lurie Heath Brown. She retired from Amphenol Corporation. She was a member of Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Women's Ministry. She enjoyed crocheting but most of all spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Steve Moak (Pam), Mike Moak (Lisa) and Pam Delk (Randy); daughter-in-law, Debbie Moak Hughes; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Edith Moak; sister-in-law, Peggy Brown; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren; special friends, Libby Delk and Betty Branham. She was predeceased by son, Harold Anthony Moak; sisters, Christine Manor, Juanita Jordan and Opal Moore; brothers, Ledford Brown and Leroy Brown; Sign the online register at

