Jamar K. Dunlap COLUMBIA - Jamar K. Dunlap was born September 6, 1980 to the late Steven K. Dunlap and Johnnie Mae Dunlap in Columbia, SC. He departed this earthly life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 and gained his wings with his Heavenly Father. Jamar was educated in the public schools of Columbia and graduated from Eau Claire High School. Jamar was preceded in death by his father, Steven K. Dunlap; paternal grandparents, Hozie and Amelia Dunlap; and his maternal grandfather, Johnny Dubard. Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Johnnie Mae Dunlap; sister, Toya Dunlap; maternal grandmother, Willie Mae Dubard; three nephews, Zyhere Caple-Ashe, Jamere Alexander, and Jahune Alexander; a niece, Malia Alexander; friend, Charles Faulks; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other loving relatives and dear friends whom will miss him dearly. Homegoing Services for Jamar K. Dunlap will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held today, 2-8pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 15, 2019