James Ironsides Adams FLORENCE - James Ironsides Adams, beloved spouse of Dr. Carol Twitty Adams, died peacefully on Friday, March 1, at his home. James was the son of the late Henry Walker Adams and Azilee Anderson Adams of Columbia and the grandson of James Ironsides and Caroline Pinckney Leverett Adams of Columbia. James graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Business with a degree in Marketing. As faithful in work as he was in marriage and to his family, he worked for BD Sumter 35 years, retiring in 2005. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and referred frequently to his "three girls" whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife, his daughter, Caroline Pinckney Adams and his granddaughter, Annie Azilee Adams Davis, both of Florence. Survivors also include his sister Grace Wilder (Mrs. Allison F.P. Wilder) of Cashiers, NC, Margaret Owens of Sumter, and his two sisters-in-law, Shelby Sullivan (Mrs. William C. Sullivan) of Greenville, and Judy Twitty of Lexington, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank his devoted caregiver, Betty Scipio, for caring and devotion throughout his illness. The family also thanks Tewanda Vereen, Ann Register, and Agape Hospice for their kindness and caring for James. He will be remembered as an amazing role model, always demonstrating his utmost love and respect for his wife, daughter and granddaughter. His love for his family was unwavering. Those who knew James well knew that he never lost his love for his hometown, Columbia. Driving down Main Street was a must every time he went "home" and he never tired of watching the State Capitol emerge from the slight knoll on Main Street as he progressed toward closer. Despite his years of coping with his major illness, his sense of humor and the twinkle in his eyes remained with him until the end. Friends may call at the family residence in Florence. There will be a reception and celebration of his life at the family home on Monday, March 4 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at his family church, St. John's Episcopal Church-Congaree, 1151 Elm Savannah Road, Hopkins, SC, on Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church-Congaree, 1151 Elm Savannah Road, Hopkins, SC. 29061. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cainfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

