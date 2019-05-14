Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Adrian Smith Sr.. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

James Adrian Smith, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - James Adrian Smith, Sr., 85, of West Columbia passed from this earth to his heavenly home on May 11, 2019 after surviving pancreatic cancer for 19 months. His quality-of-life during those 19 months was quite remarkable even on April 29, he was still cutting grass and working in the yard. Adrian is survived by his wife Regina Smith and four children, James A. (Sharen) Smith Jr. of West Columbia, Terry Lynn Wilkinson of Murrells Inlet, SC, Marina Tyler of West Columbia and Bucky (Tina) Smith of Kernersville, North Carolina, Sheila Neese of Columbia; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lena Belle Smith and all four of his brothers Vernon Senn, Durham Smith, Johnny Smith and Wayne Smith. Adrian, "A" or "Smitty" as his friends knew him was born and raised and lived his entire life in Lexington County. He was a BC graduate and still attended a monthly lunch for former BC athletes. He loved his Bearcats and Gamecocks. He worked for the US Postal Service for 42 years. He enjoyed traveling to Alabama to visit with his brothers and their families. As a child he grew up on the "homeplace" which was located between Lexington Medical Center and I 26. He always had a smile on his face. Thank you to Dr. Woodrow Coker, SCOA, Lexington Medical Center, Agape Hospice and the many thoughts and prayers from friends. A funeral service will be held at Mount Hebron United Methodist Church on Leaphart Road on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1 PM with a visitation to follow the service at the church. Please sign the online guest book at

