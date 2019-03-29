Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. James B. Aitken COLUMBIA Dr. James B. Aitken, 80, of Columbia SC passed away March 26, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Columbia. He was born August 1, 1938 in Orlando FL to Dean and Helen (Willis) Aitken. Dr. Aitken was a Horticulturist with Clemson Extension and granted Professor Emeritus of Horticulture upon retirement. He received his MS degree in Horiculture from Clemson College in 1964, and his PHD degree in Fruit Crops from the University of Florida in 1967. James has accrued over 40 years of vegetation management programs and research over his lifetime. He was a member at the First Baptist Church in Columbia SC where he served as a Deacon and held numerous positions over the years. He is survived by his wife of 11 years Mary Lou (Boerschel) Aitken, daughter Amy (Chad) Kennedy and grandchildren Kelley and Austin along with step-children Jeffrey (Cindy) Dunkin, Bethany (Michael) Dolder, Gregory (Holly) Dunkin, Malcom (Pam) Dunkin, and 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dr. Aitken is predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Patricia (Dillard) Aitken. A celebration of life memorial service for Dr. Aitken will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at the First Baptist Church (Boyce Chapel) in Columbia at 11 a.m. The Rev. Richard Humphries will officiate. Donations in his memory may be made to the First Baptist Church TV Ministry. A private family burial took place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia SC. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

