Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 Service 11:30 AM First Baptist Church of Lykesland 2712 Trotter Rd Hopkins , SC Obituary

James Albert Haggerty COLUMBIA - SSG James Albert Haggerty, U.S. Army (Ret.), of Columbia, SC entered into rest on December 17, 2019. He had a hard fought battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Born in Elkhart, Indiana on May 24, 1948, he was a son of Burlin Victor Haggerty and Aletha Snedaker Haggerty. James proudly served in the United States Army before retiring after 20 years of service. He then became an over-the-road truck driver and retired in 2008. He was a life member of the Post 641and the Chapter 28. He attended the First Baptist Church of Lykesland. His greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and sharing in their disheartenment and their joys. Grandpa was an unwavering rock for giving them strength and advice. As a husband, father, and grandpa, he was simply the perfect role model. His pleasant demeanor made him everyone's friend. He was a generous man with an even bigger heart. With a wide smile and a warm laugh, he would always try to make your day a little brighter. He loved us all dearly and lived life to the fullest. James was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to have known him. Those left to cherish memories include his wife of thirty years, Janice Elaine Chisenhall; son: James A. (Georgy) Haggerty Jr. and their daughters, Danielle (Wesley) Neumar and Hailey; daughters: Belinda (Curtis) Revert and their children, Terry (Resa) Haggerty, Jessica (Ezekiel) Harris, and Zachary James Revert, all of Trenton, SC; and Sarah (Daniel) Sampman and their sons, Michael Mayo and Brandon James Haggerty of Buffalo, NY; stepson, Russell O. (Common) Orris and their daughter, Claraine, of Columbia, SC; great grandchildren: Trenton and Noah Harris, Alen James Haggerty, Hayden James Neumar, and Payton Ciomei. Also surviving are siblings: Kerrie Schrock, Cathy (Johnny) Pelto, Beverly (Jim) Speicher, and Weldon Haggerty. He is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by siblings, Victor Haggerty, Diane Waycaster, Donna Knight, Brenda Stamper, Burlin Junior "BJ" Haggerty and Howard Young. Services will be held at time 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lykesland, 2712 Trotter Rd, Hopkins, SC. Burial with military honors will follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family expresses their gratitude to his long-time nurse, Kelly Hane whom he adored, to those who visited, called, sent prayers, cards, memorials, food, flowers, or helped in any way. We will not forget your love and support and your acts of kindness. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 641 at 534 South Beltline Blvd, Columbia, SC 29205, the local , Chapter 28, PO Box 7469, West Columbia, SC 29171, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at

