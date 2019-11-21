Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Albert Miller Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

James Albert Miller, Jr. COLUMBIA - Mr. James Albert Miller, Jr, (a.k.a. Ace), the youngest of five children and only son to Albert James and Florie McKamick Miller, was born June 1, 1932 in Union, South Carolina. He peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Columbia, SC surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Sims High School in Union, SC and graduated from Benedict College in Columbia, SC, majoring in Physical Education. Mr. Miller served active duty during the Korean War. He later retired with 26 years of military service as well as retired from SC State Government. He was a faithful member of First Nazareth Baptist Church. Mr. Miller was a lifetime member of Omicron Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Mr. Miller leaves behind to cherish his fond memories his loving and devoted children who were all his Caregivers: twins, Verona D Miller and Veronica A Miller, twins James A Miller, III and Janice Miller Smith, and Christina J Miller; five grandchildren who were also his special Caregivers: Eric J Smith, Jonathan B Smith, Janell M Smith, Valisa R Hasben and Christopher J Brown, and one great-granddaughter, two siblings: Dorothy Miller Whitfield and Orangelow Miller Ruff, a half-sister, Daisy Lee Smith, and a special CNA Caregiver Cherrelle Miller, cousins, nieces, and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. James Albert Miller, Jr., will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 12:00 PM at First Nazareth Baptist Church, 2351 Gervais Street, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

James Albert Miller, Jr. COLUMBIA - Mr. James Albert Miller, Jr, (a.k.a. Ace), the youngest of five children and only son to Albert James and Florie McKamick Miller, was born June 1, 1932 in Union, South Carolina. He peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Columbia, SC surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Sims High School in Union, SC and graduated from Benedict College in Columbia, SC, majoring in Physical Education. Mr. Miller served active duty during the Korean War. He later retired with 26 years of military service as well as retired from SC State Government. He was a faithful member of First Nazareth Baptist Church. Mr. Miller was a lifetime member of Omicron Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Mr. Miller leaves behind to cherish his fond memories his loving and devoted children who were all his Caregivers: twins, Verona D Miller and Veronica A Miller, twins James A Miller, III and Janice Miller Smith, and Christina J Miller; five grandchildren who were also his special Caregivers: Eric J Smith, Jonathan B Smith, Janell M Smith, Valisa R Hasben and Christopher J Brown, and one great-granddaughter, two siblings: Dorothy Miller Whitfield and Orangelow Miller Ruff, a half-sister, Daisy Lee Smith, and a special CNA Caregiver Cherrelle Miller, cousins, nieces, and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. James Albert Miller, Jr., will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 12:00 PM at First Nazareth Baptist Church, 2351 Gervais Street, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close