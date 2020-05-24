James Albert Rauch, Jr. BLYTHEWOOD James "Pete" Albert Rauch, Jr., 72, of Blythewood, died at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Lexington, SC, on August 2, 1947, he was a son of the late James Albert Rauch, Sr., and Lois Dixon Rauch. Pete was a Vietnam veteran and retired from Bell South. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Erma June Kight Rauch; son, James "Pete" A. Rauch, III (Ruth); daughter, Paula Christine Rauch; sister, Jamie Ward (Bobby); adopted daughter and granddaughters in love, Missy Jackson Clementi, Taylor and Blythe Clementi and Anna Holland; many nieces and nephews; as well as many adopted sons including Jeff Beckham. He is also survived by his four-legged children, Daisy, Trouble, Sassy and Flower. Mr. Rauch will be available for viewing from 3 until 5 o'clock and the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock on Monday, May 25th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The funeral service for Mr. Rauch will be held with family only in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, May 26th. Friends are invited to join the family in the parking lot of the funeral home to view the live stream webcast at ShivesFuneralHome.com beginning at 12 o'clock. A procession will leave the funeral home following the service to Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, for a public graveside service. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.