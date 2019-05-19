Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Luther Alexander LEXINGTON - James Luther Alexander, 96, previously of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care of Lexington May 9, 2019. He was born 9-15-1922 in Kittanning Pa, the youngest child of John William Alexander and Ella Ester Fitzgerald Alexander. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean (Pitzer) Alexander, his brother William Alexander, sisters Sarah (Alexander) Sloop and Jean (Alexander) Brown. James was a graduate of Kittanning High School. He was a retired Storeroom Clerk of Brainard Strapping in Warren Ohio. He was passionate about sports and loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Left to cherish his memory is his son Jeffrey Craig Alexander ( Laura) of Lexington SC, his grandchildren Nathaniel James Alexander, Nicholas George Alexander, CJ(Cuemilla Jean) Alexander, and Samuel Thomas Alexander of Lexington SC and Amanda Grace Alexander of Charleston SC, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Lexington Extended Care (especially Nicole) and MSA Hospice for their loving care of Mr. Alexander. In accordance with his wishes Mr. Alexander has donated his body to the Medical School of USC. A Memorial service is pending for local family and friends at Mt. Horeb United Methodist (1205 Old Cherokee Rd. Lexington 29072).

Published in The State on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close