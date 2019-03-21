Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Allison. View Sign

James Kendall Allison CHAPIN - James Kendall Allison, 87, of Chapin, SC., formerly of Ocilla, Ga. Died peacefully March 18, 2019, in White Oak Manor, Newberry, SC. Born July 10, 1931, in Nashville, TN, to John R. and Mintie Ewing Allen Allison, he was raised in Chapel Hill, TN. In 1954 Jim graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. While stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., he met his future wife Mary Dill. They were married for 52 years. Jim served 25 years as a US Army Infantry Officer, paratrooper and ranger. He retired as Major after having served 25 years, including two tours in Vietnam. Major Allison retired to begin teaching math for 19 years at Irwin County High School in Ocilla, Ga. Jim's favorite assignment while in the Army was as an ROTC instructor at The Citadel in Charleston, SC. While living in Ocilla, Jim was active in church and civic endeavors. He was an active member of Ocilla Baptist Church where he held many leadership positions. He served on City Council as a trustee of the Irwin County Library, as a member of the county health board, and as a director of Sunny Dale Training Center. He was named Humanitarian of the Year in 2007 by the Ocilla-Irwin County Chamber of Commerce. He served as the Georgia Chaplain for the Gideons International. Through the Gideons he was able to share his faith and love of Christ. Following Mary's death, Jim moved to Chapin to be near their only daughter Amelia McCoy and her family. Jim continued to serve the Chapin community as a Gideon, was a member of American Legion Post 193 and the Chapin Lions Club until his health declined. He was a member of the Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class of Chapin United Methodist Church. Jim was predeceased by his wife, his parents, and his brothers Richard and Harvey Allison. Surviving are his daughter Amelia (Alton) McCoy, his dear friend Kay Gordon, grandchildren Allison Gillespie (Shawn) Michael, Joe (Gaby) Gillespie, and his sister Nan Allison Bates. Also surviving are step-grandchildren Clay (Erin) McCoy, Angela (Joe) Tudor, and Rachael (Cody) Kern, and nine great-grandchildren Mary Grace Michael, Julia and Elena Gillespie, Natalie and Brooklyn Easterling, Preston Tudor, Wesley and Nora McCoy, and Faith Kern. The family wishes to thank his loving caregivers, Debra McClurkin and Ty Grant, of Angel Care of Newberry. Memorials may be given to Gideons International, Chapin United Methodist Church or Ocilla Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 21, at 4 p.m. at Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Avenue, with visitation at 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Ocilla Baptist Church, with visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Ocilla City Cemetery. "Trust the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding, in all thine ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3:5-6. To sign the online registry, go to www.paulkfuneralhome.com . Paulk Funeral Home, Ocilla, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Paulk Funeral Home

