James Aris "Jim" Patterson WEST COLUMBIA - Distinguished Professor Emeritus James Aris "Jim" Patterson died May 14, 2020. Older Columbians may remember the many successful shows he directed at the University of South Carolina and USC's Summer Rep. He was born in Brunswick, GA, the only child of Greek-speaking immigrants who then raised him in Miami, Fl. He achieved a BA from the University of Florida, a MA and extensive graduate study at the University of Michigan. He was an assistant professor and department head in drama at Kenyon College, Gambier, OH. For over thirty years, he was professor at the University of South Carolina, teaching mostly theater directing and acting. He directed well over 60 plays at USC plus directed and performed professionally at Columbia's Workshop Theater and at a number of regional theaters in the Southeast. He was a member of the theater directors' union, the Stage Director and Choreographer Society. His range was remarkable: ancient Greek tragedy and comedy, Shakespeare, Moliere, Shaw, Ibsen, Wilde, Noel Coward, Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Neil Simon, Caryl Churchill, and others plus musical comedy. His production of "The Fantasticks" was the first to be presented in Moscow in the last January of the Soviet Union. While at USC, Patterson directed and performed in promotional and education videos for a variety of companies. For some years, he produced and performed a weekly travel segment for WIS-TV's "PM Magazine." After retirement, Patterson wrote and co-wrote over twelve non-fiction books on theater. He was also a communications consultant to several Columbia law firms. His pro bono work for the SC State Guard resulted in being awarded the Governor's Order of the Silver Crescent. Patterson is survived solely by Tim Donahue, his husband of sixteen years and partner for forty-four years. At the deceased's request, there will be no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store