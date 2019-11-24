James Theodore Assemany, Jr. COLUMBIA A Mass of Christian Burial for James T. Assemany, Jr. 94, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210, officiating will be Reverend Peter Sousa C.Ss.R., Pastor. Inurnment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 with military honors. The family will greet friends from 10:30 am 11:00 am at the church prior to the service. Mr. A. as he was known to most, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 14. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he married his grade-school sweetheart, Marylee Flynn, and was the proud father of 6 children. Mr. A moved to SC in 1973 and was a respected pool builder, as the owner of Columbia Pools. He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. Assemany, Sr. and Rose Marie Hellow Assemany; his beloved wife of 63 years; son, Timothy Assemany and granddaughter, Mary Ann Assemany. He is survived by his children, Gregory Assemany, Peggy Gibson (Jimmy), Saralee Stricker (Kim), James Assemany III (Darcy), Daniel Assemany (Kim); daughter-in-law, Lynn Assemany; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Babcock Foundation (Lyndhurst Home), PO Box 3608, West Columbia, SC 29171 or Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church,120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. The family of Mr. A would like to thank Rosemary Sanders with the VA and the Staff at Harbor Chase of Columbia for their loving care. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019